Aldi recalls dark chocolate bars

If you picked up dark chocolate bars at Aldi, you might want to check the label.

Aldi has recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars due to the potential presence of almond pieces not listed on the packaging. It was first identified by an Aldi employee, and Aldi is voluntarily recalling the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product could cause an allergic reaction for customers who are allergic to nuts, according to the FDA.

Affected bars are 5.29 oz. with brown and red wrapping. A best-by date of July 24, 2018 with the UPC code 4149817964 appears on the packaging. It was available in multiple states, including Illinois.