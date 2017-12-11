A new Starbucks opens in the metro-east and another one is under construction.

Tired of waiting in a long line for your morning coffee? Two new Starbucks locations in the metro-east could help ease that pain.
One new location is planned for O’Fallon, another has opened in Edwardsville and there’s an update for fans of the coffee company’s tea brand, Teavana.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Starbucks Coffee Co.’s plans for the metro-east:
More coffee for Madison County
Starbucks has opened its third location in Edwardsville. Located at 6105 Center Grove Road, the coffee house is a stone’s throw away from Edwardsville High School and the new Marriott property that’s still under construction.
There already are two Starbucks sites in Edwardsville: SIUE has one inside the Morris University Center and the other is located at 6680 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, just off Troy Road.
O’Fallon is still waiting on its second location
City officials expect Starbucks to open its second location in May. A projected opening date has not been set. Starbucks could not be reached for comment.
The new coffee shop is going up across the street from Walmart at 1411 U.S. 50, near Orange Leaf and Papa Murphy’s.
Teavana remains open (for now)
Teavana, Starbucks Coffee Co.’s tea brand, hasn’t closed its St. Clair Square Mall location — yet.
The store is still open, even though the company announced plans to close in July.
Starbucks is closing all of its 379 struggling Teavana stores.
The coffee company acquired the U.S. mall-based chain in 2012, the Associated Press reported.
While Starbucks officials said global sales at its signature coffee chain increased by 4 percent for the quarter that ended in the beginning of July, the Teavana chain has seen disappointing sales growth.
Staff writers Kaley Johnson and Dana Rieck contributed to this report.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
