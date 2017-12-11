Metro-East News

Did you buy a tube TV or monitor? It could earn you some cash.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 04:09 PM

A price-fixing lawsuit means that Illinois residents who bought cathode ray tube televisions and monitors may be eligible for some cash back, Attorney General Lisa Madigan has said.

Claims, with an expected maximum payout of $20 for a TV and $60 for a monitor, need to be filed by July 12, 2018. How much may be recovered depends on how many claims are submitted. Purchases must have been made between March 1, 1995 and Nov. 25, 2007.

For more information or to submit a claim, go to www.illinoiscrtsettlement.com. That site also has an exclusion option for those who would like to retain their rights to later sue the defendants.

Madigan entered into a settlement agreement with Hitachi, LG, Philips and Samsung for price-fixing. The lawsuit said the companies caused CRT prices to rise higher than what consumers would have paid through normal competition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

    Darneshia Williams, a 36-year-old mother of five, talks about losing everything in a house fire in Fariview Heights. Since Friday, she and the youngest four children have been staying in a room at the America's Best Value Inn, provided by the Red Cross.

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire 2:08

Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire
Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire 1:47

Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire
Seniors get their meals from the wheels of Senior Services Plus 0:58

Seniors get their meals from the wheels of Senior Services Plus

View More Video