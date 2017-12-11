Did you buy a tube TV or monitor? It could earn you some cash.

A price-fixing lawsuit means that Illinois residents who bought cathode ray tube televisions and monitors may be eligible for some cash back, Attorney General Lisa Madigan has said.
Claims, with an expected maximum payout of $20 for a TV and $60 for a monitor, need to be filed by July 12, 2018. How much may be recovered depends on how many claims are submitted. Purchases must have been made between March 1, 1995 and Nov. 25, 2007.
For more information or to submit a claim, go to www.illinoiscrtsettlement.com. That site also has an exclusion option for those who would like to retain their rights to later sue the defendants.
Madigan entered into a settlement agreement with Hitachi, LG, Philips and Samsung for price-fixing. The lawsuit said the companies caused CRT prices to rise higher than what consumers would have paid through normal competition.
