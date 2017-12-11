Handful of candidate objections in metro-east races

A handful of candidates running for metro-east legislative and judicial seats are among the nearly 150 candidates in congressional, state office and judicial races around Illinois that had their election petitions objected to by Monday’s objection deadline, according to the State Board of Elections.
Candidates in local races who have been objected are:
▪ Democrat David Bequette, running in the 12th Illinois Congressional District
▪ Democrat Charles Koen, running in the 12th Illinois Congressional District
▪ Republican Tanya Hildenbrand, running in the 57th state Senate District
▪ Republican Hal Patton, running in the 56th state Senate District
▪ Republican B. Marshall Hilmes, running a 20th Circuit Court judge position
Candidates who have objections filed against them will then have hearings scheduled with the State Board of Elections to see if they can stay on the ballot.
There were no objections filed to Dupo resident Terry Getz’s candidacy for governor. Getz, a corrections officer at Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center who filed to run for the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race, however, is expected to be removed from the ballot by the State Board of Elections, said Ken Menzel, general counsel for the board of elections.
Getz filed to run for governor with no signatures and without a lieutenant governor running mate.
He did say he plans to resubmit once he finds a running mate, and may file to run as an independent by the June 2018 deadline.
