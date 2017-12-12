If you’re looking for a good steak, head to this Collinsville bar

Looking for a different steak night destination? One of the oldest bars in the metro-east has a new menu that features four different cuts of steak.
You’ll find flat iron steak, New York strip, ribeye and prime rib at Trackside Bar and Grill in Collinsville, formerly known as Ardie and Tiny’s.
“Our flat iron steak is one of the biggest hits we have,” owner Anne Mordis said. “It’s such a tender, juicy cut of steak.”
Smoked pulled pork, baby back ribs and pork steak are also on the new menu. The kitchen is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
What about the drinks?
The blue-collar bar still serves old school cocktails and bottled brew.
But if you’re looking to try something different after your steak dinner, the bartender might suggest a “little beer” for dessert.
The miniature drink that looks like beer tastes more like a vanilla milkshake, Mordis and her crew said. The tiny drink is made with Licor 43 and whipping cream.
More about the bar
Located at 100 Joe St., Trackside sits across the street from Fairmount Park Racetrack. It caters to race fans and families now, but for years the bar had a reputation of being a tough, no-nonsense kind of place.
Through the 1980s and ‘90s, the place was often so crowded that patrons waited in the small parking lot in front for standing room inside. Lawyers, judges, city and county officials, drunks, jockeys, horse trainers from across the road and folks just looking for a good time rubbed elbows while a country band played at a decibel level guaranteed to make anyone forget their troubles.
In 2003, after 28 years in business, Ardie and Tiny’s was cited by the Riverfront Times as “Best Place to Drown Your Sorrows.”
Fourteen years later, the bar has taken on a new persona, but if you’ve a bad day, Mordis and her staff will be there to listen.
“We want this to be a place for everybody,” Mordis said. “Everyone is welcome here.”
Staff writer George Pawlaczyk contributed to this report.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
