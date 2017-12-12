A Cahokia veteran was found dead in his burning home Oct. 13. St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said the man died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that investigators were treating his death as a homicide.
A Cahokia veteran was found dead in his burning home Oct. 13. St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said the man died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that investigators were treating his death as a homicide. By Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
A Cahokia veteran was found dead in his burning home Oct. 13. St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said the man died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that investigators were treating his death as a homicide. By Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Cahokia man was hit on head before his body was found in burning home, coroner says

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 12, 2017 04:16 PM

A Cahokia World War II veteran whose body was found after a fire at his home had suffered a fatal blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday.

Howard Sutton, 89, was found dead in his burning home in Cahokia early Oct. 18. Firefighters arrived about 1:30 a.m. to find the fire burning throughout his house on St. Marcella Drive.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated a few days after the fire, and has yet to release further information on Sutton’s death. But St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols confirmed Tuesday that Sutton died of blunt-force trauma to his head. Investigators were treating Sutton’s death as a homicide.

As crews fought the fire in Sutton’s home, they had to back off due to boxes of ammunition going off inside the home. Once the fire was under control, Sutton’s body was found.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

    Watch as Robbie Shrodes, Trackside Bar and Grill's kitchen manager and cook, makes a blooming onion at the Collinsville restaurant.

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion 1:00

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion
History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs 1:57

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs
Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues 1:02

Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues

View More Video