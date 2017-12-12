Cahokia man was hit on head before his body was found in burning home, coroner says

A Cahokia World War II veteran whose body was found after a fire at his home had suffered a fatal blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday.
Howard Sutton, 89, was found dead in his burning home in Cahokia early Oct. 18. Firefighters arrived about 1:30 a.m. to find the fire burning throughout his house on St. Marcella Drive.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated a few days after the fire, and has yet to release further information on Sutton’s death. But St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols confirmed Tuesday that Sutton died of blunt-force trauma to his head. Investigators were treating Sutton’s death as a homicide.
As crews fought the fire in Sutton’s home, they had to back off due to boxes of ammunition going off inside the home. Once the fire was under control, Sutton’s body was found.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
