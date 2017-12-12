More Videos

  Surveillance video shows driver damaging Madison County property

    Police are searching for a driver of a white four-door truck that caused around $20,000 in damage to Madison County property Nov. 11.

Police are searching for a driver of a white four-door truck that caused around $20,000 in damage to Madison County property Nov. 11.
Police are searching for a driver of a white four-door truck that caused around $20,000 in damage to Madison County property Nov. 11.

Metro-East News

Man charged in joyride that caused $14K in damage at courthouse

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 12, 2017 04:40 PM

A Collinsville man drove his car through a pedestrian walkway between the Madison County courthouse and administration building, causing thousands of dollars of damage, charges say.

Luke J. Uptegrove, 25, allegedly drove his four-door pickup between the two county buildings at about 2 a.m. Nov. 11, according to a news release from the Madison County Board. He allegedly drove up the courthouse steps along Main Street in Edwardsville, across the courtyard and down another set of steps near Second Street.

Surveillance footage captured the entire ride, which the county estimated caused about $14,000 in damage to the concrete steps, a bench and a large planter.

Madison County

Uptegrove was charged Tuesday with damage to government-supported property, according to the news release.

Uptegrove’s bail was set at $60,000. He was not in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. It could not immediately be determined if he had been booked and released on bond.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

