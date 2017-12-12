Man charged in joyride that caused $14K in damage at courthouse

A Collinsville man drove his car through a pedestrian walkway between the Madison County courthouse and administration building, causing thousands of dollars of damage, charges say.
Luke J. Uptegrove, 25, allegedly drove his four-door pickup between the two county buildings at about 2 a.m. Nov. 11, according to a news release from the Madison County Board. He allegedly drove up the courthouse steps along Main Street in Edwardsville, across the courtyard and down another set of steps near Second Street.
Surveillance footage captured the entire ride, which the county estimated caused about $14,000 in damage to the concrete steps, a bench and a large planter.
Uptegrove was charged Tuesday with damage to government-supported property, according to the news release.
Uptegrove’s bail was set at $60,000. He was not in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. It could not immediately be determined if he had been booked and released on bond.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
