Man charged in joyride that caused $14K in damage at courthouse

Surveillance video shows driver damaging Madison County property Police are searching for a driver of a white four-door truck that caused around $20,000 in damage to Madison County property Nov. 11. Police are searching for a driver of a white four-door truck that caused around $20,000 in damage to Madison County property Nov. 11.

