Former Scott AFB wing commander transferred to a different job on base

A colonel at Scott Air Force Base was transferred to a position in the United States Transportation Command after the commander of the 18th Air Force removed him from his previous post Monday, according to a spokesman for the 18th Air Force.

Col. John Howard was commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing when Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, commander of the 18th Air Force, replaced him, saying he lost confidence in Howard’s ability to lead the wing. The vice commander for the wing, Col. W. Chris Buschur, replaced Howard as commander.

Capt. Ryan DeCamp, spokesman for the 18th Air Force, said he could not comment on the nature of Howard’s new job as the 18th Air Force continues to “gather information” surrounding the circumstances of Howard’s transfer.

DeCamp declined to offer details on what caused Tuck’s loss of confidence, citing an “ongoing process of gathering information.”

Howard said he was asked not to comment when reached by phone Monday evening. A written statement from the base did not specify a reason for why Howard was removed from the wing.

Howard was named commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing in July. Col. Laura Lenderman preceded Howard.

The U.S. Transportation Command, commonly referred to as USTRANSCOM, provides transportation to the eight other U.S. combatant commands, among other agencies.

Air Mobility Command is a component of USTRANSCOM. The 375th Air Mobility Wing is part of the 18th Air Force, which is a part of Air Mobility Command.

Buschur, the new commander of the 375th, was not immediately available for comment on his new assignment.