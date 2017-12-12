An interior view of a Charming Charlie store.
An interior view of a Charming Charlie store. Jennifer Hack/Ink
An interior view of a Charming Charlie store. Jennifer Hack/Ink

Metro-East News

Despite bankruptcy, this Fairview Heights store will not be closing

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

December 12, 2017 06:18 PM

Fairview Heights won’t lose its Charming Charlie location, even though the Houston-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The jewelry and accessories store, located at The Shoppes at St. Clair Square, isn’t on the list of locations slated to close.

The Missouri location at Chesterfield Mall, however, will close. More than 90 other underperforming stores around the country will close.

The company has about 360 stores nationwide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interim CEO Lana Krauter addressed changes in a statement to customers released Dec. 11.

“The past few years have been difficult for specialty retail, and we certainly have not been immune to those challenges,” Krauter said in the statement.

“We are confident, however, that by reducing the size and scale of our business, we can focus on the core strengths that make the company successful.”

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

    Watch as Robbie Shrodes, Trackside Bar and Grill's kitchen manager and cook, makes a blooming onion at the Collinsville restaurant.

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion 1:00

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion
History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs 1:57

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs
Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues 1:02

Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues

View More Video