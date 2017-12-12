Despite bankruptcy, this Fairview Heights store will not be closing

Fairview Heights won’t lose its Charming Charlie location, even though the Houston-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The jewelry and accessories store, located at The Shoppes at St. Clair Square, isn’t on the list of locations slated to close.
The Missouri location at Chesterfield Mall, however, will close. More than 90 other underperforming stores around the country will close.
The company has about 360 stores nationwide.
Interim CEO Lana Krauter addressed changes in a statement to customers released Dec. 11.
“The past few years have been difficult for specialty retail, and we certainly have not been immune to those challenges,” Krauter said in the statement.
“We are confident, however, that by reducing the size and scale of our business, we can focus on the core strengths that make the company successful.”
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
