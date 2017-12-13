Boy oh boy, Joe Buck’s wife announces they’re expecting twins

St. Louis celebrities Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner Buck, have announced their pending bundles of joy on her Instagram account.
Each pictured holding a pair of blue baby shoes, @MichelleBeisner reports “@boejuck and I have some news ... #BuckBoys.”
The couple expects twin boys in the spring.
Their dog also made the Instagram photo, appearing between the pair with a “WTF?” sign.
Joe Buck is a native St. Louis sports broadcaster; Michelle Beisner is an NFL Network reporter.
