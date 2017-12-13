Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner Buck
Boy oh boy, Joe Buck’s wife announces they’re expecting twins

By Mary Cooley

December 13, 2017 09:42 AM

St. Louis celebrities Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner Buck, have announced their pending bundles of joy on her Instagram account.

Each pictured holding a pair of blue baby shoes, @MichelleBeisner reports “@boejuck and I have some news ... #BuckBoys.”

 

The couple expects twin boys in the spring.

Their dog also made the Instagram photo, appearing between the pair with a “WTF?” sign.

Joe Buck is a native St. Louis sports broadcaster; Michelle Beisner is an NFL Network reporter.

