Metro-East News

Woman hospitalized after morning crash on I64

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 13, 2017 03:00 PM

A Southern Illinois woman was flown to the hospital with major injuries after crashing into a semi on Interstate 64 in Washington County on Wednesday morning.

Lori Aydt, 45, was traveling westbound on the interstate about 9:17 a.m. when she slammed into the back of a semitrailer near Nashville. Aydt’s car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, was pinned under the rear bumper of the semi and dragged for a short distance. Both vehicles came to stop on the shoulder of the roadway.

According to the Illinois State Police, Aydt, who is from Ina, was driving faster than the semi and did not slow down in time. She was flown to a regional hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Yumi Payne from Tennessee, was uninjured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Illinois State Police said in a press release the cause of the accident was “driver distraction.” There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

    A medical helicopter was on scene Tuesday evening.

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:21

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah
History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs 1:57

History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs
Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion 1:00

Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

View More Video