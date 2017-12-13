Woman hospitalized after morning crash on I64

A Southern Illinois woman was flown to the hospital with major injuries after crashing into a semi on Interstate 64 in Washington County on Wednesday morning.
Lori Aydt, 45, was traveling westbound on the interstate about 9:17 a.m. when she slammed into the back of a semitrailer near Nashville. Aydt’s car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, was pinned under the rear bumper of the semi and dragged for a short distance. Both vehicles came to stop on the shoulder of the roadway.
According to the Illinois State Police, Aydt, who is from Ina, was driving faster than the semi and did not slow down in time. She was flown to a regional hospital with major injuries.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Yumi Payne from Tennessee, was uninjured.
Illinois State Police said in a press release the cause of the accident was “driver distraction.” There were no passengers in either vehicle.
