Metro-East News

St. Clair County jailer stole money from man booked into jail, charges say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 13, 2017 03:37 PM

A St. Clair County corrections officer stole money from a man booked at the jail, according to charges.

Zachary Kurtz, 32, was charged with theft and two counts of official misconduct in St. Clair County.

The charges allege that on Sept. 7, 2016, Kurtz stole money from Willie Long, while Kurtz was on duty.

Long was booked into the St. Clair County Jail on that date on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Long’s charges were later dismissed.

Sheriff Richard Watson said he could not comment, as the case is pending.

The theft charge alleges that Kurtz stole less than $500, which makes it a misdemeanor. The official misconduct charges are felonies.

Kurtz, who was charged Dec. 4, has worked as a correctional officer with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department for nine years, according to his LinkedIn.

Kurtz had not been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon. He has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

