Woman skips gym but steals credit card at YMCA, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 13, 2017 04:12 PM

A credit card stolen at the Maryville YMCA was swiped from the women’s locker room before being swiped successfully through credit card machines at five retail stores, police say.

Maryville Police on Wednesday were looking for a black woman, perhaps in her late 20s, who is about 5-foot-2. On Nov. 27, she was wearing a black BeBe ball cap, black jacket, a white shirt, tan tights and brown boots. She was seen on video carrying a large red purse and a white bag.

Video showed that she walked into the YMCA and left soon after, apparently without using any of the facilities. The same woman is on store video seen using the stolen credit card, police said.

Detective Keith Mumper of Maryville Police said the credit card was stolen from a purse in an unlocked locker at the YMCA and used at five Fairview Heights retail stores. The card’s owner reported it missing the next day.

“It’s the first (stolen item from the YMCA) we’ve had in a while,” Mumper said. “We post on Facebook quite a bit reminding people to lock up your items and keep them out of view, especially in December” with holiday shopping.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Mumper at Maryville Police, at 618-344-8899.

