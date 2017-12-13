Police, prosecutor plead for help in solving East St. Louis killings

0:21 Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah Pause

1:12 Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

2:13 Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis

1:47 Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire

2:08 Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

1:00 Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

3:23 Caseyville motel room had homemade guns, thousands of rounds

2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker

2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed