Edwardsville bar closing after 21 years on Main Street

After two decades of bringing drinks and live music to Edwardsville, Laurie’s Place will close on New Year’s Day.
The popular bar and gathering place, owned by Laurie Chavez, opened 21 years ago at 228 N. Main Street. Chavez declined to comment about the closure, but in a message to her Facebook followers, she said she plans to retire.
Hi Everyone.....I want to say Thank You to everyone who has walked thru my doors in the last 21 years! I have met so...Posted by Laurie's Place on Saturday, December 9, 2017
“I have met so many amazing people, made so many friends that have become like family to me,” Chavez wrote Dec 9. “To the hundreds of talented musicians that have played my venue, I say thank you.”
Hundreds of farewell messages were posted on the bar’s Facebook page when the closure was announced.
Both seasoned and new music acts played at the venue, including Valerie Barber’s sons, the Hallquist Brothers Band.
“It’s so nice of Laurie to embrace local musical talent the way she does,” Barber told the News-Democrat. “I remember going to the ‘back bar’ during college in the late ’80s (and) early ’90s to shoot pool. It’s a local treasure that will be missed.”
In 2007, actor Tim Robbins had a jam session at the venue with the Mo’ Pleasure Band and Bob Moggio, owner of Mojo’s Music.
“I remember playing a version of the song ‘Backstreets’ by Bruce Springsteen,” Moggio said. “And, I think we played ‘Brown-Eyed Girl.’ It was a fun night.”
