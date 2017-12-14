YMCA merger gives choices to people on the go on both sides of the river

More Videos 1:17 Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? Pause 1:12 Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 0:21 Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:17 Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 0:43 Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning 2:08 Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire 2:13 Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 1:00 Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? U.S. Navy scout Justin Ponder takes advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA's 24 locations through a program available after the YMCA merged its St. Louis and metro-east operations in Gateway Region YMCA two years ago. U.S. Navy scout Justin Ponder takes advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA's 24 locations through a program available after the YMCA merged its St. Louis and metro-east operations in Gateway Region YMCA two years ago. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

U.S. Navy scout Justin Ponder takes advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA's 24 locations through a program available after the YMCA merged its St. Louis and metro-east operations in Gateway Region YMCA two years ago. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com