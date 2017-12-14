Bethalto police arrested four people in connection to storage unit burglaries Monday night. Kellie Jarrett (top left), Mark French (top right), Wayne Knight (bottom left) and Derrick Stover (bottom right)
Bethalto police arrested four people in connection to storage unit burglaries Monday night. Kellie Jarrett (top left), Mark French (top right), Wayne Knight (bottom left) and Derrick Stover (bottom right) Provided
Bethalto police arrested four people in connection to storage unit burglaries Monday night. Kellie Jarrett (top left), Mark French (top right), Wayne Knight (bottom left) and Derrick Stover (bottom right) Provided

Metro-East News

Caught on video? Four arrested in storage unit burglaries after owner sees crimes take place.

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 14, 2017 07:18 AM

Police arrested four people after a Bethalto business owner reported seeing them burglarizing several storage units on live surveillance footage.

Go 2 Storage’s owner said he was watching the surveillance cameras around 11:45 p.m. Monday when he saw people entering several storage units, according to a Facebook post by the Bethalto Police Department.

Police responded and were able to confront the accused burglars at the business and reported finding multiple pieces of stolen goods in a vehicle. This was confirmed by the storage unit occupants, the post said.

Four people were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. Their bonds were set at $70,000 each:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Mark A. French, 39, of Baldwin

▪  Wayne E. Knight, 40, of Collinsville

▪  Kellie L. Jarrett, 47, of Collinsville

▪  Derrick W. Stover, 32, of Caseyville

Go 2 Storage is located at 200 Rue Des Chateau.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo

    Mike Byrne, 67, of New Baden, is a big fan of the YMCA's Livestrong program. He got involved in January at East Belleville YMCA while undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. His wife Linda Byrne has been amazed at her husband’s progress.

YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo

YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo 1:50

YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:17

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?
Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 0:17

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville

View More Video