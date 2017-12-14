Caught on video? Four arrested in storage unit burglaries after owner sees crimes take place.

Police arrested four people after a Bethalto business owner reported seeing them burglarizing several storage units on live surveillance footage.
Go 2 Storage’s owner said he was watching the surveillance cameras around 11:45 p.m. Monday when he saw people entering several storage units, according to a Facebook post by the Bethalto Police Department.
Police responded and were able to confront the accused burglars at the business and reported finding multiple pieces of stolen goods in a vehicle. This was confirmed by the storage unit occupants, the post said.
Four people were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. Their bonds were set at $70,000 each:
▪ Mark A. French, 39, of Baldwin
▪ Wayne E. Knight, 40, of Collinsville
▪ Kellie L. Jarrett, 47, of Collinsville
▪ Derrick W. Stover, 32, of Caseyville
Go 2 Storage is located at 200 Rue Des Chateau.
