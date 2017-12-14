Metro-East News

Officers shot in North St. Louis County; standoff diverts I-270 traffic

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 14, 2017 08:48 AM

Two police officers were shot in North St. Louis County on Thursday morning, and a suspect is reportedly barricaded in a home there.

The officers were hit in the vests, KMOV television reports.

The shooting was near Chambers and Bellevontaine roads at around 7:30 a.m., KSDK reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

KMOX radio reported that Interstate 270 was being diverted because of the police standoff; westbound traffic was diverted at Riverview and eastbound diverted at Highway 367.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?

    U.S. Navy scout Justin Ponder takes advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA's 24 locations through a program available after the YMCA merged its St. Louis and metro-east operations in Gateway Region YMCA two years ago.

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:17

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?
Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 0:17

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville
Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning 0:43

Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning

View More Video