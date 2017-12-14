Officers shot in North St. Louis County; standoff diverts I-270 traffic

Two police officers were shot in North St. Louis County on Thursday morning, and a suspect is reportedly barricaded in a home there.
The officers were hit in the vests, KMOV television reports.
The shooting was near Chambers and Bellevontaine roads at around 7:30 a.m., KSDK reported.
Westbound 270 is being diverted off at Riverview, and eastbound 270 diverted off at Highway 367, due to the police standoff in the area… @kmoxnews #STLtraffic pic.twitter.com/OKXUuEQao8— Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 14, 2017
KMOX radio reported that Interstate 270 was being diverted because of the police standoff; westbound traffic was diverted at Riverview and eastbound diverted at Highway 367.
