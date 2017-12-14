More Videos

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:17

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?

Pause
Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:12

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 0:17

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville

Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning 0:43

Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:21

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA 1:09

Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA

Downtown Belleville YMCA board chairman resigns in protest 3:27

Downtown Belleville YMCA board chairman resigns in protest

Hear from some of the winners at the Belleville Chili Cook-off 1:24

Hear from some of the winners at the Belleville Chili Cook-off

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis 2:13

Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis

  • U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

    A U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO, was robbed Feb. 9. It was the second bank robbery in the metro-east on the same day.

A U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO, was robbed Feb. 9. It was the second bank robbery in the metro-east on the same day. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
A U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO, was robbed Feb. 9. It was the second bank robbery in the metro-east on the same day. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Woman gets prison term for robbing banks in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 14, 2017 09:23 AM

A woman who robbed banks in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Adrianna Frye-Williamson, 21, of Springfield, also will have to serve three years on parole and has to pay restitution to the banks, according to Donald Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. She was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in East St. Louis.

On Jan. 12, Frye-Williamson gave a note to a teller at the Illini Bank in Springfield saying that she had a bomb on her body and demanded money.

On Jan. 20, Frye-Williamson robbed the National Bank in Edwardsville by presenting a note to the teller that read “This is a robbery. I have a gun. Big bills only.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Feb. 9, she gave a teller at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon a note that said she had a gun.

After an investigation by local police and the FBI, Frye-Williamson was arrested on Feb. 10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:17

Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits?

Pause
Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:12

Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 0:17

Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville

Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning 0:43

Heavy winds kept Collinsville fire burning

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah 0:21

Two teens struck by car in Mascoutah

Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA 1:09

Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA

Downtown Belleville YMCA board chairman resigns in protest 3:27

Downtown Belleville YMCA board chairman resigns in protest

Hear from some of the winners at the Belleville Chili Cook-off 1:24

Hear from some of the winners at the Belleville Chili Cook-off

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis 2:13

Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis

  • YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo

    Mike Byrne, 67, of New Baden, is a big fan of the YMCA's Livestrong program. He got involved in January at East Belleville YMCA while undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. His wife Linda Byrne has been amazed at her husband’s progress.

YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo

View More Video