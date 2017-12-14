Woman gets prison term for robbing banks in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon

A woman who robbed banks in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.
Adrianna Frye-Williamson, 21, of Springfield, also will have to serve three years on parole and has to pay restitution to the banks, according to Donald Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. She was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in East St. Louis.
On Jan. 12, Frye-Williamson gave a note to a teller at the Illini Bank in Springfield saying that she had a bomb on her body and demanded money.
On Jan. 20, Frye-Williamson robbed the National Bank in Edwardsville by presenting a note to the teller that read “This is a robbery. I have a gun. Big bills only.”
Never miss a local story.
On Feb. 9, she gave a teller at the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon a note that said she had a gun.
After an investigation by local police and the FBI, Frye-Williamson was arrested on Feb. 10.
Comments