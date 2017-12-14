5 East St. Louis teens charged with armed carjacking

Five teens from East St. Louis were charged with an armed carjacking on the northern side of St. Louis, according to KSDK.
The teens — Marcus T. Stewart, 19; Martel Gordon, 18; Michael Gayden-Smith, 18; Keyshaun Lavon Jenkins, 17; and Breon Allen, 17 — were charged Monday with robbery and armed criminal action.
A woman was getting out of her car on Baden Avenue and was approached by three people with guns, who demanded her keys, KSDK reported. As she handed them over, one of the men hit her on the head and knocked her to the ground. They kept hitting her until they took her keys and phone and drove off.
Police spotted the car 30 minutes later and tried to stop it, and as the driver fled, he crashed the car, KSDK reported. Five people got out of the car and ran, but police caught them and took them into custody.
