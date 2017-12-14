Madison County state’s attorney fires one of his top deputy prosecutors

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has fired one of his top prosecutors, and neither one of them is saying much about why.
Gibbons said Wednesday that Assistant State’s Attorney Susan Jensen’s position was “terminated for cause” Dec. 7. Gibbons said he could not comment further because of privacy issues.
Termination for cause generally means an employee was fired for violating the terms of their contract, or engaging in some type of misconduct. Jensen has no record of disciplinary proceedings, according to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.
Jensen would only say that her departure was due to a “difference of opinion, I guess.”
She added, “I’m at a good point, I don’t want to stir up the shit. I don’t want to start a fight with him (Gibbons). If he didn’t say anything, I won’t either.
Jensen has worked in the state’s attorney’s office for 39 years, and has been involved in the prosecution of some of Madison County’s worst criminals, putting dozens of murderers and rapists behind bars.
“That’s why it’s so hard. I still enjoyed my work, I enjoyed working with the police and the courthouse personnel and even the defense attorneys...It was hard to leave that,” she said. “It’s complicated, but I do want to say I certainly enjoyed my public service and I will miss it.”
Jensen had worked in Madison County courts since 1990, Gibbons said, working in the prosecutor’s office as an assistant state’s attorney and as the first assistant — the top deputy in the office. Her total compensation in 2016 from Madison County was $105,684.
She’s been licensed to practice law since 1978.
