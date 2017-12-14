Boathouse restaurant in Forest Park to be operated by Sugarfire

The Boathouse in Forest Park is getting new owners: the same people who run Sugarfire and Cyrano’s.
Co-owner Charlie Downs told St. Louis Magazine that his company submitted one of three proposals to take over the five-year contract for operation of the Boathouse, a popular waterside restaurant in Forest Park. Sugarfire operates Sugarfire Smoke House, Sugarfire Pie, Hi-Pointe Drive-in and Cyrano’s.
The other two proposals were from Gerard Craft and from Catering St. Louis, which has operated the Boathouse for 13 years.
The menu will include smoked meats from Sugarfire, burgers and shakes from Hi-Pointe, and roast beef sandwiches and desserts from Cyrano’s, according to Downs. The style will change from table to fast-casual as well, with some design changes and a waiting area where the private-party section currently sits.
Sugarfire will also take over operating the boat rental, which will see changes as yet unspecified. “Let’s just say it won’t be just canoes and pedal boats,” Downs told St. Louis Magazine.
Sugarfire is currently building a metro-east location in O’Fallon, which is expected to open sometime in 2018.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
