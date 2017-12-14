Grab-and-run thefts at St. Clair Square netted $25,000 in goods for suspect, police say

Police say a St. Louis man has been charged with five felony counts of retail theft in connection with grab-and-run thefts at St. Clair Square, and his bail was set at $75,000.
Jermaine R. Wesley, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested by Fairview Heights undercover officers on Tuesday. Police say the man was trying to grab Dillard’s merchandise at the St. Clair Square Mall and had a getaway car outside. Police did not apprehend the driver of the vehicle.
Police say Wesley is responsible for eight grab-and-run thefts in the last few months at St. Clair Square, with a combined retail value of about $25,000.
Wesley was being held Thursday at the St. Clair County Jail.
