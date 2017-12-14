AP
Edwardsville, Granite City players win at lottery

By Elizabeth Donald

December 14, 2017 05:29 PM

This week’s lottery winners include players from Edwardsville, Granite City and suburban Chicago, among others.

A woman identified as “Laura H. from Granite City” won $1,000 on a Diamonds & Gold scratch-off ticket that she purchased at the Farm Fresh Dairy Store on Nameoki Road in Granite City. And a woman identified as “Bobbi B. from Edwardsville” won $1,000 on a Merry Millionaire scratch-off that she purchased at Fast Mart in Hartford. Bobbi plans to use the money for Christmas shopping, while Laura said she plans to “have some fun,” according to the Illinois Lottery

But the big winner was Gerald Jackson from Markham, a suburban Chicago man who won $400,000 playing Lucky Day Lotto. He plans to pay off his mortgage and buy a new truck, he told the Illinois Lottery.

Jackson told NBC 5 Chicago that he plays the same numbers every week, and has been playing the same numbers for more than a year. “This is fantastic,” he said.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

