Restaurant could be built next to O’Fallon Family Sports Park, pending city approval

Visitors to the Family Sports Park would be able to walk across the street to a restaurant if the city gives the go-ahead to a developer hoping to build a small retail center at Venita Drive and Taylor Road.
The three-acre plot of land just west of the park would be developed into a 11,378 square-foot retail center if the city approves developer Mike Wrigley’s proposal.
Wrigley has not identified specific retailers yet, but the proposed building would include a restaurant with a drive-thru and alcohol sales in addition to other retailers or offices with hours of operation between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the application. Package liquor sales would be prohibited, as would video gaming, gas pumps or pawn shops.
The developer did not immediately return a request for comment.
The city’s Planning Commission already approved the project and Ted Shekell, O’Fallon’s community development director, expects city council members to consider the proposal for the first time during Monday’s meeting. Council members would need to give the proposal its first reading on Monday and approve it at their Jan. 15 meeting for the proposal to move forward.
Shekell says the center will provide park visitors convenient access to a restaurant.
“If you get a soccer tournament at the park, it will be a busy place on a Saturday morning,” Shekell said. “They (the developers) are expecting there to be quite a bit of movement between the two.”
The Planning Commission recommended the city engineer consider plans for a pedestrian access point across Venita Drive, Shekell said.
The developer would pay $212,000 for the land if city council approves the proposal.
The center will likely be the limit for retail development in that immediate area, Shekell said. The three-acre plot of land is surrounded by the park to the east, O’Fallon Fire Department headquarters to the south and an Ameren property to the north. Within a year, a new subdivision will be built to the west.
The land is zoned for agriculture with a future planned use of single-family homes. In approving the development, the city would also be approving a change in both the current zoning and the future planned use.
The proposal follows the city’s approval of a new subdivision just west of the proposed retail center on land owned by the city. Park Ridge Station will be a 33-acre subdivision consisting of 67 single-family lots. The developer paid $30,000 per acre for 33 acres of land for the subdivision, according to Shekell.
The subdivision’s first phase includes 25 lots along Taylor Road at the neighborhood’s main entrance.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
