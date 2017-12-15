Township supervisor Alvin Parks threatens to break trustee’s finger

More Videos 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Pause 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 7 cars on I-55 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:58 New restaurant could be built near O’Fallon sports park 1:17 Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:12 Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony 1:50 YMCA program helps local man overcome effects of chemo 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 0:17 Camper, house catch fire in Collinsville 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it our of his face. Moore turns 70 this week. East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it our of his face. Moore turns 70 this week. BND

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it our of his face. Moore turns 70 this week. BND