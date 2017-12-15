Pylypiw
Metro-East News

Shiloh man charged for failing to update sex offender registry

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 15, 2017 02:14 PM

Authorities charged a 43-year-old Shiloh man Friday for not updating his employment on the sex offender registry.

John D. Pylypiw failed to update his employment, as is required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act — a violation that was discovered during compliance checks on Wednesday, according to a release from Shiloh police.

Pylypiw was convicted in Colorado of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old when he was 19, according to the Illinois sex offender registry.

Pylypiw lives in the 400 Block of Maple Street.

He remained in custody at the St. Clair County jail Friday on a $35,000 bail.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

