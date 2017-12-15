O’Fallon movie theater debuts grill menu, cocktail lounge

The wait is over. You can now order dinner and a drink at O’Fallon 15 Cine.
Burgers, beer, cocktails, boneless chicken wings and sandwiches are on the menu, as are nacho fries, fried pickles and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.
The ice cream station opens next week, kitchen and beverage manager Jason Diloretta said.
He’s in charge of making sure the new food and drink debut at the theater runs smoothly. Last year, Marcus purchased Wehrenberg Theatres and began planning upgrades and renovations.
Here’s everything you need to know about the $2.1 million renovation project at the theater.
Can I eat and drink in the theater?
The experience can be a little confusing if you’ve never been to a theater where you can eat and drink while the movie plays.
Every place is a little bit different, but in O’Fallon you have two options. One requires you to arrive earlier than the other.
Option one: If you don’t have much time to spare, you could order your drink, pay for it and take it into the theater. The same goes for food. Order it at the grill, and they’ll give you a beeper if you don’t have time to wait.
When it goes off, grab your food, then head back into the showing.
Option two: If you have time to kill before your movie starts, you can eat and drink in the lounge. There’s a long bar with plenty of seating. You can also grab a table in front of the big-screen display in the lounge, which feels more like an upscale restaurant than your typical bar and grill.
Have a sweet tooth?
The theater wants to be a destination for ice cream and dessert, too. Old fashioned milkshakes and malts ($5) are on the menu, or you could build your own sundae ($6).
Made-to-order miniature donuts are on the menu, too. Topped with cinnamon, powdered sugar, salted caramel and chocolate sauce, the donuts could soon become a popular favorite at the theater.
What about the new seats?
Expect more leg room the next time you go see a movie. New DreamLounger reclining seats will be installed in every theater, and there will be special heated loungers in the SuperScreen DLX theaters, which feature an oversized screen and Dolby Atmos sound.
Theaters updates are expected to be completed in February 2018.
