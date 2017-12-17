Longtime Edwardsville bar closes; new Starbucks opens with another planned

After two decades of bringing drinks and live music to Edwardsville, Laurie’s Place will close on New Year’s Day.
The popular bar and gathering place, owned by Laurie Chavez, opened 21 years ago at 228 N. Main St.
Chavez declined to comment about the closure, but in a message to her Facebook followers, she said she plans to retire.
“I have met so many amazing people, made so many friends that have become like family to me,” Chavez wrote Dec 9. “To the hundreds of talented musicians that have played my venue, I say thank you.”
Hundreds of farewell messages were posted on the bar’s Facebook page when the closure was announced.
In 2007, actor Tim Robbins had a jam session at the venue with the Mo’ Pleasure Band and Bob Moggio, owner of Mojo’s Music.
“I remember playing a version of the song ‘Backstreets’ by Bruce Springsteen,” Moggio said. “And, I think we played ‘Brown Eyed Girl.’ It was a fun night.”
New Starbucks opens in metro-east
Tired of waiting in a long line for your morning coffee? Two new Starbucks locations in the metro-east could help ease that pain.
One new location is planned for O’Fallon; another has opened in Edwardsville.
Starbucks has opened its third location in Edwardsville. Located at 6105 Center Grove Road, the coffee house is a stone’s throw away from Edwardsville High School and the new Marriott property that’s still under construction.
There already are two Starbucks sites in Edwardsville: SIUE has one inside the Morris University Center and the other is located at 6680 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, just off of Troy Road.
O’Fallon expects Starbucks to open its second location in May. A projected opening date has not been set. Starbucks could not be reached for comment.
The new coffee shop is going up across the street from Walmart at 1411 U.S. 50, near Orange Leaf and Papa Murphy’s.
Despite bankruptcy, this Fairview Heights store will not be closing
Fairview Heights won’t lose its Charming Charlie location, even though the Houston-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The jewelry and accessories store, located at The Shoppes at St. Clair Square, isn’t on the list of locations slated to close.
The Missouri location at Chesterfield Mall, however, will close. More than 90 other underperforming stores around the country will close.
The company has about 360 stores nationwide.
Interim CEO Lana Krauter addressed changes in a statement to customers released Dec. 11.
“The past few years have been difficult for specialty retail, and we certainly have not been immune to those challenges,” Krauter said in the statement.
“We are confident, however, that by reducing the size and scale of our business, we can focus on the core strengths that make the company successful.”
