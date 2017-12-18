$2.8 billion acquisition means sale of St. Charles Ameristar

Penn National Gaming, Inc. officials announced a $2.8 billion acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. Monday morning — a deal that means the company will now own half of all St. Louis-area casinos and prompted the sale of the St. Charles Ameristar to Boyd Gaming Corporation.
Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns 16 gaming and entertainment facilities in 11 U.S. locations, according to the announcement on Business Wire.
Of those facilities, Boyd Gaming Corporation will purchase Pinnacle’s Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St. Charles in Missouri, Belterra Casino Resort in Indiana and Belterra Park in Ohio for nearly $575 million in a separate deal with Penn National Gaming.
The merger means Penn National Gaming, Inc. will now own and operate three of six casinos in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Penn National Gaming owned Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and Casino Argosy Alton before the acquisition. The company will now own and operate Pinnacle's River City Casino, located in Lemay.
The AP reported the acquisition was an effort to “diversify and cut costs at the same time.”
After the acquisition is final, Penn National Gaming, Inc. will own and operate 41 casinos in 20 locations throughout North America, according to Business Wire. The acquisition should generate around $100 million “in annual run-rate cost synergies following integration and is anticipated to be immediately accretive to free cash flow in the first year.”
Following the acquisition, Pinnacle shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of Penn National common stock for each Pinnacle share — amounting to a total of $32.47 per Pinnacle share, which was based on Penn National’s closing price on Dec. 15, according to Business Wire.
“By combining our highly complementary portfolios and similar operating philosophies, we will be able to leverage the strengths of both our companies and create an unparalleled experience for our regional gaming customers, while generating significant value for our shareholders and business partners,” Timothy J. Wilmott, chief executive officer of Penn National Gaming, said in the release.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
