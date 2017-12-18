Coroner says Granite City couple died of smoke inhalation, community sets up GoFundMe

A couple who died in an early morning fire died of smoke inhalation, according to preliminary autopsy findings.
Firefighters found 59-year-old Rhonda M. Witter and 70-year-old Randall R. Witter Sr. just before 6 a.m. Sunday after battling a fire at their house in the 1700 block of Minerva Street in Granite City.
Never miss a local story.
Their deaths do not indicate foul play, Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn confirmed Monday morning.
Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Leonard said the subsequent fire investigation will be conducted by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A spokesperson from the state agency did not immediately return a call for comment.
The community had raised almost $4,000 as of around 1 p.m. Monday through a GoFundMe campaign set up by Angela Parker Bailey.
“Randy and Rhonda Witter, along with their beloved dog, Boston, lost their lives tragically to a house fire during the early morning of Dec 17,” the GoFundMe post stated. “They are survived by 5 loving children and 8 grandchildren who need help providing burial services. Any assistance, no matter how small, will be so much appreciated by the family.”
Funerals arrangements are being handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments