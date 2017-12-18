Coroner says Granite City couple died of smoke inhalation, community sets up GoFundMe

More Videos 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting Pause 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 1:18 Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 1:13 Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City A Granite City couple died after their living room caught fire early Sunday morning. When firefighters searched the home, they found 70-year-old Randall R. Witter Sr. and 59-year-old Rhonda M. Witter inside. Both were pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Sunday. A Granite City couple died after their living room caught fire early Sunday morning. When firefighters searched the home, they found 70-year-old Randall R. Witter Sr. and 59-year-old Rhonda M. Witter inside. Both were pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

