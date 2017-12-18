Senior at Central High School killed in crash near Germantown

More Videos 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting Pause 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:41 Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center 1:18 Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:13 Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash. A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

