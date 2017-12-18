More Videos

  Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

    A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.

A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.
A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Senior at Central High School killed in crash near Germantown

By Kaley Johnson And Dana Rieck

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 11:01 AM

UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO

A Bartelso teen died Monday morning in a two-car accident just southeast of Germantown on Illinois 161 near Shoal Creek Road, according to Illinois State Police trooper Calvin Dye Jr.

Avery Crist, a 17-year-old boy, was driving east on Illinois 161 in a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu when he spun out on the wet road and crossed over into the westbound lanes, Dye said. He collided head-on with a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driving westbound.

In that Cavalier, Dye said, was a 17-year-old boy driving with a 14-year-old girl in his front passenger seat.

While Crist, who was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, died of his injuries, the two teens in the Cavalier were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and then to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Dye said they are expected to live.

Crist was a senior at Breese Central Community High School and was on the school’s football team, Breese Superintendent Kevin Meyer said. Crist was on his way to school when the accident occurred.

“It’s tough to deal with whenever you lose a student, and it’s especially tragic when it happens on the way to school in the morning,” Meyer said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We’re providing any type of support services that we can.”

Meyer said they are also providing support for several of Crist’s family members who also attend Breese High School. Grief counselors are available to students.

The accident, which was called in at 7:33 a.m., shut down the road as crews responded and cleared the two vehicles from the scene.

One car appeared to have had the top half of the vehicle cut off during the accident.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

