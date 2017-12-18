Replacement named for state representative who stepped down

A candidate for state representative will now get to run as an incumbent, as local Democratic party leaders on Monday appointed her to finish the term of a legislator who stepped down this past weekend.
Monica Bristow, who is running in the 111th State Representative District, was named to fill the seat. Former Democratic state Rep. Dan Beiser stepped down Sunday even though his term ends at the end of next year. He had previously announced he would not seek another term.
The 111th State Representative District covers parts of both Madison and Jersey counties, and the Democratic party chairmen of each central committee were able to weigh in.
“I think Monica will be the best representative for the district,” said Madison County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Mark Von Nida.
Bristow, of Godfrey, is the former president of the Riverbend Growth Association.
“I’ve spent my entire career working with businesses, labor groups and local governments to encourage economic development and I want to bring that same expertise to Springfield,” Bristow said. “I want to make sure that we’re creating new jobs in our area and keeping the good jobs here that we already have. I’ll stand up to the extreme politicians who are out to destroy the middle class by slashing wages, sending good-paying jobs overseas and putting more money into the pockets of big corporations at the expense of working families.”
Bristow was the only Democrat to file to run for state representative in the 111th District. Mike Babcock, of Bethalto, was the only Republican to file to run in the 2018 election.
The general election is Nov. 6, 2018.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
