More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville 0:55

One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center 1:41

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center

Condemned Rob Nora Apartments burned for training purposes 1:01

Condemned Rob Nora Apartments burned for training purposes

  • Collinsville police perform "'Twas the Night Before Christmas"

    The Collinsville Police Department had their own interpretation of "'Twas the Night Before Chrismtas" that they posted on their Facebook page.

The Collinsville Police Department had their own interpretation of "'Twas the Night Before Chrismtas" that they posted on their Facebook page. Collinsville Police Department
The Collinsville Police Department had their own interpretation of "'Twas the Night Before Chrismtas" that they posted on their Facebook page. Collinsville Police Department

Metro-East News

Collinsville police are ready to protect citizens from anyone — including Santa Claus

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 06:38 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:54 PM

’Twas the week before Christmas and all the Collinsville police were up to much more than a simple press release.

The Collinsville Police Department made up their own version of the famous 1823 Christmas poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” On Monday they released web video produced by the city’s cable and audio visual department and starring a police officer’s family, as well as St. Nicholas himself.

“Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the city, not a criminal was moving, which wasn’t a pity,” it began.

It included a sly poke at their partners in the fire department: “The firemen were nestled all snug in their racks; it had been a long day of playing Xbox and taking some naps.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not sparing themselves, the officer’s ordnance trunk is covered with multiple boxes of doughnuts — both Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts, with no favoritism.

As of Monday afternoon, the Collinsville Police Department’s “’Twas Night Before Christmas in Collinsville” had been viewed more than 1,700 times in the first five hours it was on the department’s Facebook page.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville 0:55

One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center 1:41

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center

Condemned Rob Nora Apartments burned for training purposes 1:01

Condemned Rob Nora Apartments burned for training purposes

  • Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

    Belleville Finance Director Jamie Maitret discusses the Belleville tax levy. On Monday, Dec. 18, aldermen voted to raise the levy, which is the amount of property taxes it hopes to receive in the coming fiscal year.

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

View More Video