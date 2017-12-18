Toys R Us considers closing at least 100 stores

Toys R Us is considering closing at least 100 stores due to weak holiday sales, Bloomberg Business reported.
Sales in the U.S. have declined about 15 percent this Christmas-season from where they were in 2016, according to people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Bloomberg. Up to 200 stores may be closed.
Never miss a local story.
Toys R Us’s official statement, however, denies this. Spokeswoman Amy von Walter told Bloomburg that final decisions about stores will only be made after careful consideration, and any speculation on the portfolio is premature and likely inaccurate.
The company declared bankruptcy in September, but did not close any stores. It operates almost 900 stores in the U.S.
The only Toys R Us location in the metro-east is in Fairview Heights, but there are multiple in the St. Louis area.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments