A shopping cart is seen in the parking lot of a Toys R Us store. Toys R Us may be closing at least 100 stores across the U.S. Julio Cortez AP
Metro-East News

Toys R Us considers closing at least 100 stores

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 09:13 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 09:29 PM

Toys R Us is considering closing at least 100 stores due to weak holiday sales, Bloomberg Business reported.

Sales in the U.S. have declined about 15 percent this Christmas-season from where they were in 2016, according to people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Bloomberg. Up to 200 stores may be closed.

Toys R Us may be closing at least 100 stores across the U.S.
Toys R Us’s official statement, however, denies this. Spokeswoman Amy von Walter told Bloomburg that final decisions about stores will only be made after careful consideration, and any speculation on the portfolio is premature and likely inaccurate.

The company declared bankruptcy in September, but did not close any stores. It operates almost 900 stores in the U.S.

The only Toys R Us location in the metro-east is in Fairview Heights, but there are multiple in the St. Louis area.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626

