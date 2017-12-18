Metro-East News

Three men steal ATM from Waterloo bar, police say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 09:51 PM

Police are investigating an incident where three men stole an ATM from a Waterloo bar, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The burglary occurred Dec. 10 at the Route 3 Bar in Waterloo, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Police have surveillance photos of three white men involved with the theft. The photos show the men lifting the ATM up to presumably pull it out of the bar.

If you have any information on the identify of the men, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-6464 or call the crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477 to remain anonymous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

    A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161
Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161
Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

View More Video