Three men steal ATM from Waterloo bar, police say

Police are investigating an incident where three men stole an ATM from a Waterloo bar, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
The burglary occurred Dec. 10 at the Route 3 Bar in Waterloo, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
Police have surveillance photos of three white men involved with the theft. The photos show the men lifting the ATM up to presumably pull it out of the bar.
If you have any information on the identify of the men, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-6464 or call the crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477 to remain anonymous.
Never miss a local story.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments