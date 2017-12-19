Tanker truck veers off highway and hits utility pole

An approximately 30-foot tanker truck crashed into a utility pole about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 64 near Schaefer Auto Body Centers in O’Fallon.
The driver of the truck was headed east on the interstate when it ran off highway and crashed into the pole — which was about 40 feet off the highway, according to Illinois State Police.
Authorities at the scene did not release information about the condition of the driver.
The vehicle was towed from the scene in multiple pieces, with an axle broken off and destroyed.
There were no visible skid marks on the grass or road where the truck ran off into the pole.
Steve Nagy: 618-239-2470
