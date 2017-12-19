11-year-old dies from injuries after UTV crash in Macoupin County

A Benld girl has died from her injuries from a recreational vehicle crash on Sunday.
Madyson Loftis, 11, died at a St. Louis area hospital; there will be no autopsy according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.
The girl was in an accident Sunday while riding in a 800 Polaris Ranger UTV that rolled down a hill in rural Macoupin County. She and an 8-year-old girl were airlifted to hospitals.
Never miss a local story.
Macoupin officials responding to the 911 call found an 11-year-old girl unconscious and barely breathing and an 8-year-old with injuries in rural Plainview, Illinois, according to a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office press release. The UTV had overturned and rolled down a hill on Walker Road.
Five people were riding in the 800 Polaris Ranger UTV. A 12-year-old boy was driving while 44-year-old Donald Ruyle was in the passenger seat holding a 4-year-old boy. The other children were in the back bed of the UTV.
The 12-year-old told authorities he was driving down a steep hill when the front tire dropped off into a deep wash-out in the road, according to the release. He said the tire crashed into the wash-out, causing the front tires to turn sideways. The UTV then rolled over and down the hill.
Comments