Doctor, 38, accused of groping female patients in their 60s

A 38-year-old doctor from Maryland Heights, Mo., is accused of groping two women in their 60s during separate medical appointments in October, police said Tuesday.
Abhishek Jain is a doctor at Interventional Pain Management Services, according to a release from St. Louis County Officer Benjamin Granda.
Two women, who police say don’t know each other, reported seeing Jain in October for various problems with pain. During both of those appointments, Granda wrote, the women said Jain groped their chests and genitals.
Both women said after he began groping them, the women stopped the exams and left, according to police.
One woman is 61 and the other is 60.
Police noted the women were treated at separate locations, as Interventional Pain Management Services has an office at 5000 Cedar Plaza Parkway in St. Louis and at 261 Dunn Road in Florissant, Mo.
Jain is facing two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy.
He was in custody Tuesday morning with bail set at $500,000.
The St. Louis County Police Department asked that anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Jain call 314-615-5400.
