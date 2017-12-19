More Videos

Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64. 1:11

Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64.

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

  • Sex for shelter, homeless young adults tell their stories

    Two young adults, 23 and 24, talk about being homeless, having kids, and struggling to find help. They asked that their names not be used to protect their privacy.

Two young adults, 23 and 24, talk about being homeless, having kids, and struggling to find help. They asked that their names not be used to protect their privacy. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Two young adults, 23 and 24, talk about being homeless, having kids, and struggling to find help. They asked that their names not be used to protect their privacy.

Metro-East News

Homeless teen shelter gets boost from IDOT, state police

By Carolyn P. Smith

csmith@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 11:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

East St. Louis

The head of the new Safe Haven Youth Center in East St. Louis was ecstatic about the donations she received Monday from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police.

Vickie Kimmel, the CEO of Safe Haven, said: “We got clothes and shoes suitable for interviews, sheets, mattress covers, pillows, bedding, comforters, mattresses, a washer and a dryer, detergent and toiletries.”

Kimmel said in all the shelter received 17 mattresses and 20 of each of the other items.

“I am amazed at how much they did. We usually get some donated items from one or two people. One person donated five mattresses, and we have had some donations from the Masons, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority donated some welcoming kits,” she said.

Kimmel said the local fire department in East St. Louis has given them the green light to start receiving youth, but the Illinois State Fire Marshal wants her to have a sprinkler system installed in the building, which Kimmel says will cost close to $200,000 “unless we can get it donated by the pipefitters and plumbers.”

Kimmel said she is hoping “to get our building grandfathered in.” She said the teens need to be off the street and in a safe place as soon as possible.

Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

