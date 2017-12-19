Homeless teen shelter gets boost from IDOT, state police

More Videos 1:11 Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64. Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:18 Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sex for shelter, homeless young adults tell their stories Two young adults, 23 and 24, talk about being homeless, having kids, and struggling to find help. They asked that their names not be used to protect their privacy. Two young adults, 23 and 24, talk about being homeless, having kids, and struggling to find help. They asked that their names not be used to protect their privacy. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

