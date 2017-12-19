Boeing’s prototype of the aircraft.
Boeing’s prototype of the aircraft. Provided
Boeing’s prototype of the aircraft. Provided

Metro-East News

Boeing to test new tanker drone prototype in St. Louis

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 03:29 PM

Boeing will be testing its entrant in the U.S. Navy’s tanker drone competition in St. Louis before the start of 2018, DefenseNews reported.

The aircraft won’t fly, but Boeing expects to conduct engine runs by the end of the year and deck-handling demos in early 2018, Boeing spokeswoman Didi VanNierop told DefenseNews.

So far, it’s just a prototype wing-body-tail aircraft that Boeing will use to conduct tests on before actually taking it up into the sky. It has moved away from the flying wing design, DefenseNews reported, as was expected when the Navy prioritized strike and ISR capabilities for its first carrier-based drone.

Boeing’s prototype is the first in the MQ-25 tanker drone competition to be shown to the public, DefenseNews reported. Competing aircraft must be able to deliver 15,000 pounds of fuel to fighters up to 500 nautical miles away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas with the coroner

    St. Clair County Calvin Dye Sr. gave $250 apiece to two children in St. Clair County to pick out Christmas presents.

Christmas with the coroner

Christmas with the coroner 2:30

Christmas with the coroner
Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64. 1:11

Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64.
Children's cancer charity helps Jamazia's family 4:36

Children's cancer charity helps Jamazia's family

View More Video