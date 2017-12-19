Two children get their Christmas wishes fulfilled early — by the coroner

More Videos 2:30 Christmas with the coroner Pause 1:11 Tanker truck crashes on Interstate 64. 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 4:36 Children's cancer charity helps Jamazia's family 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:55 One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Christmas with the coroner St. Clair County Calvin Dye Sr. gave $250 apiece to two children in St. Clair County to pick out Christmas presents. St. Clair County Calvin Dye Sr. gave $250 apiece to two children in St. Clair County to pick out Christmas presents. kjohnson@bnd.com

St. Clair County Calvin Dye Sr. gave $250 apiece to two children in St. Clair County to pick out Christmas presents. kjohnson@bnd.com