Driver charged with DUI, gun possession in crash that downed power lines in Belleville

Belleville police found a loaded gun and a bag of cannabis inside the car of a St. Louis man who crashed into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday, police say.
Devonn Brady, 23, was taken to the hospital after hitting a pole in the 1400 block of North 17th Street around 9:48 p.m. Belleville police officers searched Brady’s car and found a 9mm handgun and cannabis.
Brady was charged Tuesday with drunken driving, unlawful use of a weapon and violation of the cannabis control act. After receiving treatment at a local hospital, Brady was arrested.
He is currently is custody with a bail of $10,000.
About two blocks of North 17th Street were blocked off due to the crash. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes in the block.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
