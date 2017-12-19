More Videos

    One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car.

Driver charged with DUI, gun possession in crash that downed power lines in Belleville

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 04:58 PM

Belleville police found a loaded gun and a bag of cannabis inside the car of a St. Louis man who crashed into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday, police say.

Devonn Brady, 23, was taken to the hospital after hitting a pole in the 1400 block of North 17th Street around 9:48 p.m. Belleville police officers searched Brady’s car and found a 9mm handgun and cannabis.

Brady was charged Tuesday with drunken driving, unlawful use of a weapon and violation of the cannabis control act. After receiving treatment at a local hospital, Brady was arrested.

He is currently is custody with a bail of $10,000.

About two blocks of North 17th Street were blocked off due to the crash. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes in the block.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

