Pair attempted to use stolen ID, bank cards to withdraw money, police say

Columbia police say they are trying to identify two people who allegedly attempted to use bank cards and a stolen ID to withdraw money from a bank.
Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main Street for a report of a forgery, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
A white man with dark hair in his 30s and a white woman believed to be wearing a blonde wig and gray baseball cap allegedly asked for cash using bank cards and ID on Monday. The pair drove a gray SUV with Illinois license plate Y918457.
The bank cards and ID were taken from a vehicle in the metro-east earlier Monday, the release stated.
Police encourage people to lock their cars and secure valuables out of view. If your card is stolen, police urge you to make a report immediately and notify your cardholders.
