Pair attempted to use stolen ID, bank cards to withdraw money, police say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 06:37 PM

Columbia police say they are trying to identify two people who allegedly attempted to use bank cards and a stolen ID to withdraw money from a bank.

Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Main Street for a report of a forgery, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.

A white man with dark hair in his 30s and a white woman believed to be wearing a blonde wig and gray baseball cap allegedly asked for cash using bank cards and ID on Monday. The pair drove a gray SUV with Illinois license plate Y918457.

The bank cards and ID were taken from a vehicle in the metro-east earlier Monday, the release stated.

Police encourage people to lock their cars and secure valuables out of view. If your card is stolen, police urge you to make a report immediately and notify your cardholders.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

