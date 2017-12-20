Two of the best burgers in the country are within 300 miles of Belleville

Two of the three best burgers in the United States are within pretty easy driving distance of Southern Illinois, according to Bon Appetit magazine.
Never miss a local story.
The best, greasy-hands-down, burger is in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the magazine. But runners-up are “The Dirty Burg” for $16 from The Loyalist in Chicago and Dino’s Cheeseburger for $8 from Dino’s in Nashville, Tennessee.
Both restaurants are 295 miles from Belleville, according to MapQuest. Dino’s describes itself on its website as “Nashville’s Oldest Dive Bar.” The Loyalist takes reservations and has entrees like grilled duck leg with desserts like grilled mint sundae.
Previous best-burger honors went to Au Cheval in Chicago, the Tribune reports, noting that the town’s new best burger is 12 blocks west of the previous.
Comments