5-year-old Chicago boy is shot for second time in 18 months

A 5-year-old Chicago boy was struck by a bullet for the second time in 18 months on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Kavan Collins accidentally shot himself in the hand Tuesday night and was taken to Comer’s Children’s hospital in good condition, the Tribune reported. In June 2016, Kavan was taken to the same hospital after he was shot in the jaw while walking down the street with his family.
Chicago police are questioning a man about why and how the boy had the gun on Tuesday, according to the Tribune.
According to the Tribune, the first shooting in June occurred when Kavan was struck by a stray bullet as shooters in a car fired on a group of people gathered in a nearby courtyard.
A woman, 28, was also struck in the head in the incident. Both were taken to a hospital in good condition and neither Kavan nor the woman was the intended target.
