More Videos

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Pause
Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic 2:57

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:08

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

  • Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

    Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville.

Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Senator wants answers on deadly I-55 stretch, says ‘Clearly, there is a problem’

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The deaths of five women in crashes in a construction zone — and the “hundreds” of phone calls and emails following those crashes on Interstate 55 — have prompted a state lawmaker to call for answers.

State Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Hill, said Wednesday he has sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Transportation, seeking answers.

“Clearly, there is a problem that needs to be addressed,” Manar said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Four women died from injuries in a crash Nov. 21 on Interstate 55. One woman died in a second crash Dec. 15. Both crashes involved multiple vehicles.

“I don’t know if drivers need more warnings to slow down and pay attention, if more police patrols are required, or if some other measure is needed to ensure this stretch of I-55 is safe,” Manar said.

“I think it’s fairly routine (for a construction zone) and for whatever reason, there’s an inordinate number of accidents and fatal accidents,” Manar said.

manar-052517
State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill.
Provided

Illinois State Police already started more patrols in the area near Illinois 143. On Wednesday morning, two Illinois troopers were traveling in the southbound construction lanes; another was stopped in northbound lanes near construction workers. State police also added a photo enforcement van this week to northbound lanes.

Manar was quick to express confidence in both IDOT and ISP in construction zone safety, saying Illinois has some of the safest road construction work zones in the country.

But his constituents who travel on that highway, or have loved ones who do, are “rightfully concerned.”

“I got a call from a woman in Staunton, and her husband drives that (to get to work). And the fear and concern in her voice, with literally hundreds of other calls and emails, prompted me to call upon IDOT,” Manar said.

Both of the fatal crashes, which involved multiple vehicles, remained under investigation Wednesday.

The Belleville News-Democrat and Manar have requested crash data of the construction zone; it is not readily available.

ISP spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said earlier that distraction and speeding are almost always “the main contributing factor.”

More Videos

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Pause
Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic 2:57

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:08

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

  • Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

    Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own.

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own.

Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

An Illinois Department of Transportation project manager said Tuesday that he was limited in what he could say because of the ongoing police investigations.

The construction zone is in place in order for crews to replace bridge decking in both northbound and southbound lanes, said project manager Tim Krumm. He said the deck was original to the bridges, built in 1955, although there has been maintenance since.

More Videos

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Pause
Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic 2:57

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:08

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

  • Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

    Taylor Mitchell speaks at a vigil for Hailey and Madisen Bertels, and Tori Carroll, who were killed in a pileup on Interstate 55 near Hamel. Rev. Debbie Jo Atkins also recites a poem. The vigil took place at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Staunton.

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Taylor Mitchell speaks at a vigil for Hailey and Madisen Bertels, and Tori Carroll, who were killed in a pileup on Interstate 55 near Hamel. Rev. Debbie Jo Atkins also recites a poem. The vigil took place at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Staunton.

Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed one lane of I-55 in both directions for construction in that stretch between the Edwardsville and Hamel exits in late October.

Hamel Mayor Larry Bloemker has said accidents started to happen in the construction zone almost immediately. He said minor accidents happen every day, and that there have been at least six major accidents.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 0:07

Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash

Pause
Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list 2:03

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic 2:57

Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:08

Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

  • Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

    Metro-east Meals on Wheels providers have had to start a waiting list for any new seniors due to funding challenges. During the budget impasse, about 263 people were on a waiting list.

Metro-east Meals on Wheels program has waiting list

View More Video