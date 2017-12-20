More Videos

  • Two-vehicle accident in O'Fallon

    Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in O'Fallon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in O'Fallon. kjohnson@bnd.com
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in O'Fallon. kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Woman ran red light in two-car crash on Scott Troy Road, police say

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 02:07 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Scott Troy Road in O’Fallon.

One of the cars ended up about 20 feet from the road and into the ditch near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Hageman Road around 12:25 p.m.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, 74-year-old Judith Hatten, of Collinsville, ran a stoplight while driving southbound on Troy Scott Road. The intersection has flashing lights that act as stop signs.

Hatten, driving a a 2013 Dodge Caravan, struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Kelly McElroy, 39, of O’Fallon. The cars struck head-on in the intersection.

McElroy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Hatten was issued a citation for failing to yield at an intersection.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, O’Fallon police and the O’Fallon Fire Department responded to the accident.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the road was open about an hour later.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Scott Troy Road in O'Fallon.
Kaley Johnson kjohnsone@bnd.com

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

