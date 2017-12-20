Metro-East News

Woman shot at during attempted carjacking near Belleville

By Mary Cooley

December 20, 2017 03:09 PM

Police say shots were fired at a woman by men who tried to carjack her Wednesday morning outside Belleville.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a woman had started her car on Chase Park Drive a few minutes before 7 a.m. When she walked out her home, she saw two people sitting in a vehicle that was backed into a driveway across the street.

When she got into her 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, two men came from the parked car and to the driver’s door. They both pointed a handgun at her.

The woman drove backward, hitting a mailbox and another car, as the men fired the guns at her. She was able to drive away uninjured.

There was no one in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office said no suspects had been identified.

