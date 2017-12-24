Southern Illinois Builders Association elects Kent Kampwerth as president

The Southern Illinois Builders Association, a trade association of contractors, has elected Kent Kampwerth from River City Construction, of Benton, as its new president.
Other elected officers for 2018 are:
▪ First vice president: Hank Rohwedder from Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping, Inc., of Belleville.
▪ Second vice president: Jeff Limbaugh from Limbaugh Construction Co., of Granite City.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Secretary and treasurer: Kent Richardson from Subsurface Constructors, Inc., of St. Louis.
Directors and associated directors for the group were also elected. The trade association represents 500 plus commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.
Comments