Metro-East News

Southern Illinois Builders Association elects Kent Kampwerth as president

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 24, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Southern Illinois Builders Association, a trade association of contractors, has elected Kent Kampwerth from River City Construction, of Benton, as its new president.

Other elected officers for 2018 are:

▪ First vice president: Hank Rohwedder from Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping, Inc., of Belleville.

▪ Second vice president: Jeff Limbaugh from Limbaugh Construction Co., of Granite City.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Secretary and treasurer: Kent Richardson from Subsurface Constructors, Inc., of St. Louis.

Directors and associated directors for the group were also elected. The trade association represents 500 plus commercial and industrial building, highway and utility construction contractors throughout Southern Illinois.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law key provisions that require prescribers to check Prescription Monitoring Program.

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville
Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video